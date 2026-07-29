In The Hand of Dante: Film Screening with Introduction by Julian Schnabel

In the Hand of Dante follows the parallel lives of a New York author (Nick Tosches) in the 21st century, who embarks on a violent journey after he is recruited by a mafia don to steal Italian poet Dante Alighieri’s The Divine Comedy written in the poet’s own hand, and Dante in the 14th century seeking inspiration to write his most important work – each man unknowingly connected through time and their obsessive quest for love, beauty, and the divine.

Starring Oscar Isaac, Gerard Butler, John Malkovich, Franco Nero, Gal Gadot, Martin Scorsese, Jason Momoa, Al Pacino, Louis Cancelmi, Sabrina Impacciatore, Benjamin Clementine, and Paolo Bonacelli, the film features an extraordinary international ensemble cast led by acclaimed artist and filmmaker Julian Schnabel.

Directed by Julian Schnabel

USA | 2025 | 153 mins | English