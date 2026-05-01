In-Process: GIBNEY Company & Lucinda Childs

Co-Presented by Guild Hall & GIBNEY Company

GIBNEY Company and Choreographer, Lucinda Childs, a defining force in American Dance and GIBNEY’s Resident Choreographer, offer an in-process presentation of excerpts from a newly commissioned work, ahead of its world premiere in January 2027.

This presentation is part of a multi-week 2026 residency between Guild Hall and GIBNEY, supporting an ongoing creative exchange and the development of new work.

The in-process presentation will be followed by a conversation with Lucinda Childs and members of GIBNEY Company, offering insight into the residency, their collaborative process, and the development of the work leading up to its premiere.