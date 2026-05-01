In-Process: GIBNEY Company & Lucinda Childs
In-Process: GIBNEY Company & Lucinda Childs
Co-Presented by Guild Hall & GIBNEY Company
GIBNEY Company and Choreographer, Lucinda Childs, a defining force in American Dance and GIBNEY’s Resident Choreographer, offer an in-process presentation of excerpts from a newly commissioned work, ahead of its world premiere in January 2027.
This presentation is part of a multi-week 2026 residency between Guild Hall and GIBNEY, supporting an ongoing creative exchange and the development of new work.
The in-process presentation will be followed by a conversation with Lucinda Childs and members of GIBNEY Company, offering insight into the residency, their collaborative process, and the development of the work leading up to its premiere.
Guild Hall
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Guild Hall
158 Main StreetEast Hampton, New York 11937
6313240806
info@guildhall.org