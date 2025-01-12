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In Praise of Nguni: Celebrating a Southeast African Diaspora

In Praise of Nguni: Celebrating a Southeast African Diaspora

Join us to celebrate the opening of "Nguni: Migrant Nations of Southeast Africa," the first museum exhibition devoted to the art of the Nguni diaspora. Program generously sponsored by the Martin A. Ryerson Lectureship Fund.

Yale University Art Gallery
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Yale University Art Gallery
(203) 432-0600
Yale University Art Gallery
1111 Chapel Street
New Haven, Connecticut 06511