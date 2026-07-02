In Conversation: Ross Bleckner & David Salle

Join artists Ross Bleckner and David Salle for a conversation moderated by Melanie Crader, Museum Director and Curator of Visual Arts at Guild Hall. The discussion will focus on Bleckner’s summer exhibition at Guild Hall, Never The Less, which spans intimate studies dating back to the 1980s and features larger, more recent paintings. Bleckner and Salle first met in the early 1970s at the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), before moving to New York City, where they established themselves as two of the most influential painters of the last fifty years.