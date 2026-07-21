Improvement Movement with Memo - FREE SHOW

Improvement Movement, the social betterment campaign/prog-rock quartet/non-denominational cult from Atlanta, GA, have made a new record just for you and your modern day malaise. It’s called Your Perfect Real Life, because, well, there’s a lot going right these days, right? Arriving August 21, 2026 via ATO Records, Your Perfect Real Life is prismatic, angular, jumpy, and eccentric. It’s sure to inundate your ears, corporeal form, and spiritual body with equal parts unadulterated bliss and realist catharsis, or, in other words, as much good as you can reasonably feel these days.

Set in a world of chaos where the news seems to be perpetually recounting stories of planes falling out of the sky, urban wildfires, the uncanny nature of a southern snowfall, and schlepping ads that feel plucked from a sci-fi movie, Your Perfect Real Life makes an earnest case for embracing life’s relentless unpredictability. Animated by the band’s baroque take on the angular harmonies of grunge, the record’s eleven tracks sprawl and simmer, enlivened by the Improvement Movement’s novel employment of dynamics, sticky melodies, four-part harmony, and a treasure trove of experimental instruments. If you’ve ever found yourself enraptured by the lush harmonies of Fleet Foxes, the theatrics of early Genesis tracks, or the candid intimacy of Art Garfunkel, Improvement Movement may be for you.

Improvement Movement is a democracy, and so they say, “things move slow.” That may be true for the internal machinations of the band, but their output has been quite regular. Each member of the band, who have largely been eschewing definition, are songwriters and instrumentalists who have spent the better part of a decade in the fertile DIY scene in Atlanta, GA. In that time they’ve been swirling, relatively undisrupted, in their own primordial ooze and rubbing elbows with folks from the no wave, punk, improv, and free jazz scenes. “Atlanta is about as DIY as it gets,” they say. “We’ve got some of the most killing musicians in the world all spread out on these kinds of islands of urbanization. There’s always something new.”

That said, the band hasn’t been in Atlanta much lately; they were on the road relentlessly over the last two years, supporting Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Iron & Wine, Houndmouth, and Khurangbin. When it came to making a new record, the slog of touring had to be reckoned with. “It was a gauntlet, trying to live day by day. There was no room for anything with too much premeditation.”

Playing live that intensely meant inhabiting the music in a new way, with each venue and room animating and amplifying different energies and dynamics. When it came to making a new record, the band—composed of Tony Aparo, Clark Hamilton, Marshall Ruffin, and Zach Pyles—began considering how to expand their sound and process to reflect those experiences, culminating in a record that’s higher-octane than their previous offerings, but slightly darker and more frenetic.

“We all have a disposition where we’d like to be positive,” they say, noting how their 2024 sophomore pursuit Slump focused in on the minutiae of personal friendships, relationships, and the noble pursuit of right relation. Your Perfect Real Life takes a wider view, reflecting on timely yet universal themes of mundanity, futility, fear, and acceptance. The band took a uniquely holistic approach to composing its songs, describing how they sought to write from their instruments in a way that could reflect the synergy they found playing live night after night.

“All of us are songwriters before instrumentalists, so we wanted to make this record as instrumentalists,” they say. The result? A record that sounds more like a band organically animating their ideas all together on the fly, held together with their uncanny cohesion born from lengthy touring stints. It’s a sound that’s caught a lot of ears in recent years–with posts of the band’s live sessions garnering millions of views across the internet and a wellspring of critical praise.

The record opens in the lush sheen of the moody, breakup-inspired “Still Cold.” “We ended up talking about a lot of different experiences that qualify as bittersweet or melancholy, including the idea that anything good happening in our lives right now takes place against the ominous backdrop of a world that seems ever angrier and more chaotic.” It’s a sentiment that persists through the driving, anxious “Carry On,” a high-energy watermark of the record fit with raucous, jolty percussion, and chamber vocal harmonies.

“Common Place” unwinds in an uneasy Escherian cycle of chords, lamenting at “the loss of third spaces and the communities that once filled them,” resolving at each chorus before descending back into its spiralic verses. The sunny, soft-rock ballad “I Do” presents the record’s core circumstance—”all we’ve got is a rock and a hill”—while “21st Century” emerges with angular guitars and orchestral stabs depicting a technocratic future.

Improvement Movement has found a way to work through the weight of it all by singing together—in fact, they’re group-singing evangelists. In an ideal world, “every home would have a piano in it and everyone should be singing,” not as an escape, but as a way to alchemize our personal and collective trials. What they achieve with this approach is a certain singularity: “we all have different voices and timbre, and so the music ends up being an amalgamation of our disparate interests and sounds.”

The collective effervescence of sharing and making art in community is one of the most life-affirming experiences we have. It makes sense that a band set on bridging our brutal realities and the catharsis of art-making is so plugged into that source. With Improvement Movement in our ears, we may as well keep pushing that rock up the hill, singing in unison. Don’t delay, join today!

The Band Memo is an NYC-based rock band with a knack for classic songwriting and exploratory instrumental jams. Sharing a love for folk, americana, jam, and rock music, Memo came together in early 2025 and quickly honed their unique sound and electrifying live performance style. Band members Quinn Tuff, James Crafford, Martin Schmid, Andrew Trautmann, and Miles Clyatt have all built successful careers in the New York City music scene independently and together create something greater than the sum of the parts.