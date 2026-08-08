I AM THE PROBLEM

A Solo Exhibition: Artist Edward A. Burke

Presented by Three Rivers Gallery at CT State Community College in Norwich

Curated by Professor Sandra Jeknavorian, Director of Three Rivers Gallery.

The exhibition will be on view from August 27 through October 2, 2026

Artist Reception on Thursday, September 3, from 5:00–6:30 PM.

Admission is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served, and free parking is available.

Through thirteen paintings and drawings, I AM THE PROBLEM explores climate change, ecological fragility, and humanity’s responsibility for the natural world. The exhibition invites viewers to reflect on the environmental choices shaping our shared future and encourages dialogue about our relationship with the natural world.