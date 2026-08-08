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I AM THE PROBLEM

I AM THE PROBLEM

I AM THE PROBLEM
A Solo Exhibition: Artist Edward A. Burke

Presented by Three Rivers Gallery at CT State Community College in Norwich
Curated by Professor Sandra Jeknavorian, Director of Three Rivers Gallery.

The exhibition will be on view from August 27 through October 2, 2026
Artist Reception on Thursday, September 3, from 5:00–6:30 PM.
Admission is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served, and free parking is available.

Through thirteen paintings and drawings, I AM THE PROBLEM explores climate change, ecological fragility, and humanity’s responsibility for the natural world. The exhibition invites viewers to reflect on the environmental choices shaping our shared future and encourages dialogue about our relationship with the natural world.

Three Rivers Gallery at CT State Community College in Norwich
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Three Rivers Gallery at CT State Community College
(860) 215-9000
sjeknavorian@threerivers.edu
https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=three%20rivers%20gallery

Artist Group Info

Edward Burke
Mail@EdwardABurke.com
https://www.edwardaburke.com
Three Rivers Gallery at CT State Community College in Norwich
574 New London
Norwich, Connecticut 06360
(860) 215-9000
sjeknavorian@threerivers.edu
https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=three%20rivers%20gallery