Hungarian Pianist János Balázs Returning to Carnegie Hall - Zankel Hall Debut

Following his acclaimed debut last season, renowned Hungarian pianist János Balázs returns to Carnegie Hall for a solo recital honoring the legacy of György Cziffra, one of the 20th century’s legendary masters.

Known for his technical brilliance, improvisational freedom, and expressive range, Cziffra redefined what was possible on the instrument and remains an enduring figure of artistic resilience. Channeling that same spirit, as part of the Cziffra Festival, Balázs brings a blend of depth, nuance, and effortless command to New York, showcasing the distinct identity of the Hungarian piano tradition.

Steering clear of standard programming, Balázs offers a captivating selection of Romantic works. The evening opens with the warmth of Schumann’s Widmung (transcribed by Liszt) and the vivid storytelling of Carnaval. The music then flows through the energy of Liszt’s Spanish Rhapsody, the elegance of Chopin’s Andante spianato et grande polonaise brillante, and Liszt’s iconic Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12, before concluding with a dramatic finish in Ravel’s La Valse. Presented by Cziffra Festival with support from the National Cultural Fund.