Honey Harvest

Beekeeper and trained entomologist Chris Kelly will teach participants how to keep and harvest honey from bees in their very own backyards.

Learn about the humble honeybee, one of many pollinators, that are necessary for the existence of life (plant and animal) on earth. Using Landcraft’s very own bee colonies and pollinator-heavy gardens, Master Beekeeper and Cornell-trained entomologist, Chris Kelly, will teach participants how to better understand the importance of the bee, as well as how gardeners and wildlife lovers alike can contribute to the honey bee’s prosperity in their own backyards. Kelly will demonstrate his hands-on approach to beekeeping, capped off with a demonstration on harvesting honey straight from the source. Come join us for a special closeup of the honeybee – learn the basics of how, why and what we do to establish a hive – then taste for yourself the wonder of raw, unfiltered honey.

CHRIS KELLY is a committed Long Island beekeeping educator. As a hobbyist and professional, he is uniquely able to address the concerns of both. The onset of colony collapse disorder highlighted the critical need to bridge historical practices with current-day needs – his business, Promised Land Apiaries (PLA), is focused on providing an ethical, artisanal product responsibly made from start to finish. PLA’s primary drive is the health of the honeybee hive, without the intrusion of artificial supplements. What makes PLA distinctive is Chris’ personal relationships with professionals and academics in apiculture. What started as a Long Island Boy Scout looking for his next merit badge became a lifetime of beekeeping.

AUDIENCE: All Ages.

WEATHER: Fair Weather Only.

SPECIAL NOTES: Please dress appropriately to be outdoors: comfortable shoes and socks, wide-brimmed hats, sunscreen, insect repellent and water are recommended. To be a source of healthy insects for our birds and other insect-feeding wildlife, Landcraft does not spray the garden to manage ticks. Please take appropriate precautions.

iPhone Photography, Part Two: Making