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Holiday Craft Fair and Cookie Cafe

Holiday Craft Fair and Cookie Cafe

Two events, one location! Lots of holiday cheer!

Holiday Craft Fair-Hosted by Halfway Home Rescue Inc. Local vendors, artists, and raffle prizes.

Cookie Cafe-Hosted by the Unitarian Universlist Church of Greater Bridgeport. Delicious holiday cookies available for purchase.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Bridgeport
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Bridgeport
275 Huntington Road
Stratford, Connecticut 06614