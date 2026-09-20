Holiday Craft Fair and Cookie Cafe
Holiday Craft Fair and Cookie Cafe
Two events, one location! Lots of holiday cheer!
Holiday Craft Fair-Hosted by Halfway Home Rescue Inc. Local vendors, artists, and raffle prizes.
Cookie Cafe-Hosted by the Unitarian Universlist Church of Greater Bridgeport. Delicious holiday cookies available for purchase.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Bridgeport
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Bridgeport
275 Huntington RoadStratford, Connecticut 06614