Holiday Concert - Carols & Lullabies
Holiday Concert - Carols & Lullabies
Please join us for our holiday concert, which will feature Carols and Lullabies by Conrad Susa with harp, guitar, and marimba, as well as A Ceremony of Carols by Benjamin Britten...and more. The concerts will be conducted by music director James Knox Sutterfield. Tickets are $20 in advance or at the door.
St. Andrew's Church
$20.00
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Kent Singers
(860) 619-8110
info@kentsingers.org
Artist Group Info
The Kent Singers
info@kentsingers.org
St. Andrew's Church
1 N. Main StreetKent, Connecticut 06757
(860) 927-3486
st.andrew.kent@snet.net