Associated Press gardening columnist Jessica Damiano will take you on a journey through history separating fact from fiction in the myths, folklore, and actual history behind our beloved holiday plants. Some of the stories are ancient, some surprisingly recent, some true, some not. some have been polished and repackaged so many times that it's impossible to to tell and that's part of the fun! No registration required. For additional information, please call the library at 631-567-5079 or visit our website.