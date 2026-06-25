"History by a Hair” Book Reading & Discussion with Author Richard Kurin

The North Fork Arts Center and Coming to the Table’s North Fork Chapter (CTTT) present a special afternoon with Richard Kurin, Smithsonian Distinguished Scholar and Ambassador-at-Large and the author of History by a Hair: Thomas Jefferson, Sally Hemings and Solving a 200-Year-Old Mystery.

Join us for a presentation, book reading, and open discussion of how a discarded strand of hair found in Thomas Jefferson’s Bible sparked an unprecedented scientific quest. Could modern genomics recover Jefferson’s DNA and finally resolve the most divisive and enduring question surrounding his life—the paternity of the children of Sally Hemings, one of hundreds of African Americans enslaved by Thomas Jefferson?

Kurin’s book follows a fifteen-year investigation with leading DNA scientists, archaeologists, genealogists, and Jefferson and Hemings’ descendants. The result is the first conclusive, scientifically validated answer to a 200-year-old question that settles the historical record, deepens our understanding of Jefferson, honors oral histories, and asks America to confront the full complexity of its origins.

Two descendants featured in the book, one of whom lives in Greenport, will join Kurin onstage in conversation with book collaborator and CTTT co-founder Liz Welch.

History by a Hair publishes September 22, 2026. Burton’s Books will be onsite selling copies, and Richard Kurin will sign following the presentation.

Free admission for ages 25 and under. Brought to you by the NFAC Youth Advisory Board (YAB).

Photo (above) by Ian Atkins, Thomas Jefferson Foundation at Monticello