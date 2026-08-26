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Hebron Harvest Fair

Hebron Harvest Fair

The 55th annual fair features thrilling midway rides (including the state-of-the-art "Ai," the only ride of its kind in the U.S.), concerts, Sea Lion Splash show, DockDogs competitions, racing pigs, The Flying Cortes Trapeze Spectacular, animal barns, livestock events, motorsports, arts & crafts, beer & wine and plenty of mouthwatering fair food.

Daily highlights:
• Thursday - Demolition Derby (7:30pm); Nashville Drive band (7:30pm)
• Friday - Double Figure 8 Racing (7:30pm); Raise Your Hands - A Tribute to Bon Jovi (8pm)
• Saturday - NYTPA Truck & Tractor Pulls (3pm, 7pm); Backstage Pass - '80s rock show tribute (7pm)
• Sunday - Oxen Pulls (10am), Better Than Ezra (3:30pm)

Admission: $5 Thursday (and $5 food bites); $20 Friday - Sunday ($16.95 online through Sept. 8); free for kids 10 & younger and active military with ID; free for ages 65+ on Friday till 4pm. Parking is free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $25 Thursday, $37 Friday, $42 Saturday - Sunday, and $29.95 online through Sept. 8. Ride tickets are also available on site.

Fair hours: 4-10:30pm Thursday, noon-midnight Friday (rides open at 3pm), 10am-midnight Saturday, 10am-7:30pm Sunday

More information: 860-228-0892 or HebronHarvestFair.org

Hebron Lions Fairgrounds
$5 admission Sept. 10, $20 Sept. 11-13, $16.95 pre-sale, kids under 11 free
04:00 PM - 07:30 PM, every day through Sep 13, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hebron Lions Agricultural Society, Inc.
860-228-0542
info@HebronCTLions.org
https://www.hebronctlions.org
Hebron Lions Fairgrounds
347 Gilead Street
Hebron, Connecticut 06248
(860) 228-0542
http://www.hebronharvestfair.org