Hat Mad : An Exhibition Celebrating the Art of the Hat - Presented by North Fork Contemporary

From fashion statement to fanciful sculpture, Hat Mad explores our enduring fascination with hats and the many objects we choose to wear on our heads. This exhibition includes a collection of hats, sculptures, paintings, drawings, photographs, and hat-related ephemera spanning more than 50 years.

Featured artists and milliners include Jim Baldwin, Marta Baumiller, M.S Rezny, Tim Steele, Tong, Tracy Watts, Allan Wexler, and others.

Join us for the opening reception on Friday, August 21, from 5:00–7:00 p.m.

M&C Artbarn 977 Main Road, Aquebogue, NY.

Tea (perhaps iced!) will be served. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite—or most outrageous—hat and pose for a portrait photograph.