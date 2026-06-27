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Hardscrabble's Got Talent - A Fundraiser

Hardscrabble's Got Talent - A Fundraiser

Location: Hardscrabble Theater at Saint Thomas Episcopal Church, 298 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, NY 11735

Description: Hardscrabble Theater invites the Farmingdale community to Hardscrabble’s Got Talent, a family-friendly talent show and fundraiser featuring local performers of all ages. Enjoy an afternoon of dance, music, singing, acting, improv, gymnastics, and more, plus complimentary light snacks and refreshments.

Judges: Farmingdale Mayor Ralph Ekstrand; Broadway actor and comedian Rob Bartlett; and Father Brian Barry, Rector of Saint Thomas Episcopal Church.

Admission: Adults $30 · Teens $15 · Children $10

Special Offer: Use promo code Farmingdale for $10 off adult tickets for online purchases only.
Proceeds Benefit: Hardscrabble Theater, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community theater, and Saint Thomas Episcopal Church.

Tickets/Reservations: Tickets are available at hardscrabbletheater.com. Reservations may also be made by emailing boxoffice@hardscrabbletheater.com

Contact: Hardscrabble Theater · info@hardscrabbletheater.com · (516) 544-1090

Tickets at: https://hardscrabbletheater.com

Hardscrabble Theater
$10-$30
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hardscrabble Theater
6317741277
info@hardscrabbletheater.com
http://www.hardscrabbletheater.com/

Artist Group Info

Multiple Artists
Hardscrabble Theater
298 Conklin Street
Farmingdale, New York 11735
6317741277
info@hardscrabbletheater.com
http://www.hardscrabbletheater.com/