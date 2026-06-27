Hardscrabble's Got Talent - A Fundraiser

Location: Hardscrabble Theater at Saint Thomas Episcopal Church, 298 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, NY 11735

Description: Hardscrabble Theater invites the Farmingdale community to Hardscrabble’s Got Talent, a family-friendly talent show and fundraiser featuring local performers of all ages. Enjoy an afternoon of dance, music, singing, acting, improv, gymnastics, and more, plus complimentary light snacks and refreshments.

Judges: Farmingdale Mayor Ralph Ekstrand; Broadway actor and comedian Rob Bartlett; and Father Brian Barry, Rector of Saint Thomas Episcopal Church.

Admission: Adults $30 · Teens $15 · Children $10

Special Offer: Use promo code Farmingdale for $10 off adult tickets for online purchases only.

Proceeds Benefit: Hardscrabble Theater, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community theater, and Saint Thomas Episcopal Church.

Tickets/Reservations: Tickets are available at hardscrabbletheater.com. Reservations may also be made by emailing boxoffice@hardscrabbletheater.com

Contact: Hardscrabble Theater · info@hardscrabbletheater.com · (516) 544-1090

Tickets at: https://hardscrabbletheater.com

