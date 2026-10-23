Handel’s Messiah – A Beloved Holiday Tradition

Take a break from the holiday rush and step back in time with Handel’s Messiah at Connecticut College’s beautiful Harkness Chapel!

Under the direction of Ian Watson, the Connecticut Early Music Festival Orchestra and Chorus will perform Handel’s complete masterpiece on period instruments, featuring solo parts for every singer and returning festival favorites.

Tuesday, December 22, 2026 | 7 PM

Harkness Chapel, Connecticut College

New London, CT

Tickets: $55 advance | $60 door | $10 students

Celebrate the season with this extraordinary musical tradition!

Tickets on sale now at ctearlymusic.org