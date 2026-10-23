Handel’s Messiah
Handel’s Messiah
Handel’s Messiah – A Beloved Holiday Tradition
Take a break from the holiday rush and step back in time with Handel’s Messiah at Connecticut College’s beautiful Harkness Chapel!
Under the direction of Ian Watson, the Connecticut Early Music Festival Orchestra and Chorus will perform Handel’s complete masterpiece on period instruments, featuring solo parts for every singer and returning festival favorites.
Tuesday, December 22, 2026 | 7 PM
Harkness Chapel, Connecticut College
New London, CT
Tickets: $55 advance | $60 door | $10 students
Celebrate the season with this extraordinary musical tradition!
Tickets on sale now at ctearlymusic.org
Harkness Chapel, Conn College
$10-60
07:00 PM - 09:20 PM on Tue, 22 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Connecticut Early Music Society
959-910-1590
earlymusicct@gmail.com
Harkness Chapel, Conn College
270 Mohegan AveNew London , Connecticut 06320
earlymusicct@gmail.com