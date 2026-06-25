Hamptons Institute: The Global Economy—Where is it Headed?

A Conversation with Lloyd Blankfein and Steven Rattner

Moderated by Gillian Tett

Presented by Guild Hall & The Common Good

Series programmed by Ellen Chesler and Patricia Duff

With inflation, interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and rapid technological change all in play, the global economic outlook feels unusually uncertain. The Global Economy: Where Is It Headed? will feature experienced voices from finance and public policy to unpack what matters most right now and what may be coming next.

Lloyd Blankfein, former Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs and author of a bestselling memoir, led one of the world’s most influential financial institutions through periods of both crisis and growth. Steven Rattner, financier, former head of the Obama administration’s Auto Task Force, and frequent economic commentator, brings perspective from both Wall Street and government. Gillian Tett, U.S. editor-at-large at the Financial Times, known for making complex financial systems accessible and relevant, will moderate.

A book signing in the lobby will follow the program.