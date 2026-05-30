Hamptons Institute: No Kings and More—Carrying Forward the Spirit of Revolution

A Conversation with Leah Greenberg, Ezra Levin and Carlos Eduardo Espina

Moderated by Margaret Hoover

Presented by Guild Hall & The Common Good

Series programmed by Ellen Chesler and Patricia Duff

More than eight million people took to the streets in 3,300 determined yet joyous gatherings this past spring—the largest protests in American history. What motivates this contemporary revival of civic engagement? Who is behind this effort? How has it been organized, and what has been its impact?

Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin, partners in life and in work, are the co-founders of Indivisible, the grassroots network that has mobilized millions of Americans around civic participation and democratic reform through “No Kings” rallies across the country and around the world. Joining them is Carlos Eduardo Espina, a leading digital organizer and immigrant rights advocate whose widely followed social media platforms have mobilized millions, raised critical funds, and amplified stories often absent from national discourse, helping shape a more inclusive vision of civic participation.

The conversation will be moderated by Margaret Hoover, CNN political commentator, host of Firing Line, and former White House staffer, known for her clear-eyed perspective on American politics. Together, the panel will explore civic responsibility, collective action, and how democratic ideals continue to evolve in a divided country.