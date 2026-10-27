Hamden Symphony Fall Concert - "A Place For Us"

The all-volunteer Hamden Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Vesna Mehinovic, will open its 65th season with their Fall performance, “A Place For Us” on Friday, November 20th at 7:30 PM in Hamden’s Memorial Town Hall auditorium. As America’s 250th birthday year begins to culminate, Hamden Symphony will present two works of American music that highlight the varied global influences and styles that have been interwoven from its beginnings, as well as two staples of the European classical music tradition.

Hamden Symphony will perform the Symphonic Dances from West Side Story by the renowned American composer, conductor and scholar, Leonard Bernstein. As one of the most complex works the Orchestra has performed in their 65-year history, it will feature a massive percussion instrumentation, and evoke the soaring melodies, dynamic rhythms and dramatic arc of the original musical from which this suite is derived.

The Orchestra is excited to welcome oboist Pedro Falcón to perform the Concerto in C Major of Antonio Vivaldi. In addition, the Connecticut-based band, Blue Soul Society, will perform an excerpt from William Russo’s Three Pieces for Blues Band & Orchestra.

Opening the performance will be the Symphony No. 8 of Ludwig Von Beethoven (both his penultimate symphony and his shortest), which was composed in the year 1812.

No tickets are required in advance. A suggested donation of $20 will be accepted at the door.

This performance is generously sponsored by the Sude/Wang family. Additional support is provided by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts, which also receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

For more information visit www.hamdensymphony.org or call 203-230-2140.