Habitat CFC's Youth United Movie Night
Habitat CFC's Youth United Movie Night
Join us for a special screening of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, a fundraiser benefitting Youth United—Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County's student-led initiative empowering local youth to lead, fundraise, and build homes for families in need. All proceeds from this event will go directly towards the Youth United co-sponsored house on Deforest Avenue in Bridgeport.
SHU Community Theatre
$12
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County
203-333-2642
info@habitatcfc.org
SHU Community Theatre
1420 Post RoadFairfield , Connecticut 06824
203.371.7956
communitytheatre@sacredheart.edu