Guitar Lab Jam at Danbury Library Studio 170 ~FREE~

Guitar Lab is evolving into something even more exciting: GuitarLab Jam! This new, high-energy format invites guitar players of all levels to come together, share music, learn from each other, and jam in a fun, welcoming environment.

Led by Shaman Vincent Richard, a lifelong guitarist, professional musician, and audio engineer/producer, each monthly session dives into a new facet of the guitar world.

- Explore electric, acoustic, and vintage guitars up close.

- Experiment with amps, effects, and gear that shape modern music.

- Watch iconic performance clips and discuss guitar legends.

- Share favorite books, songs, and techniques with fellow enthusiasts.

- Chat about how technology and creativity are redefining guitar music today

Grab your guitar (or just bring your love of music) and join the jam!

NO Registration is Required. Ages 16 and up

For more information contact Aurelio: amuraca@danburylibrary.org