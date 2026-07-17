Guilford Art League 79th Annual Art Exhibit on the Guilford Green

Come to the Guilford Art League’s 79th Annual Art Exhibit on the Guilford Green, Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18, from 10 AM to 7 PM, and Sunday, July 19, from 11 AM to 5 PM. Patrons of fine art return year after year to stroll the tree-lined paths where they can view and purchase paintings, sculptures, and photographs from members of the GAL including Alison Brush, Jeffrey Capone, Pam Carlson, Eileen Clark, David DelBiendo, Carole Dubiell, Ruth Dwyer, Bob Ferraro, Katherine Fountain, Arthur Guagliumi, Steven LeRoux, Brendan Loughlin, Marjan, Rosemary McClain, Molly McDonald, Lisa Miceli, Windy Noviardy, Lou Paffumi, Howard Park, Chris Penry, Annette Pompano, Carlos Rios, Elizabeth Steele, and Mark Weaver. The event is free and takes place on the north end of the Guilford Green. For more information visit www.guilfordartleague.org.