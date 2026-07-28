Guest Author Katherine Grandjean

We are very pleased to welcome Katherine Grandjean, author of a new book called Kingdom of Devils: A Tale of Murder in the Shadow of the American Revolution released June 9. The chilling true story of a brutal string of deaths on the post-Revolutionary frontier that reveal the violence at the heart of the young United States.

Katherine Grandjean is associate professor of history at Wellesley College. She has been the recipient of several major research fellowships from the National Endowment for the Humanities, American Antiquarian Society, and the American Council of Learned Societies, among others. Kate is the daughter of Waterford residents Clifford and Dorene Grandjean.

Kate will be signing her books after the talk. Bank Square Books will be on site.