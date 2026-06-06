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Grey Gardens - Celebrating 20 Years: Christine Ebersole, Scott Frankel, Frank Dilella

Grey Gardens - Celebrating 20 Years: Christine Ebersole, Scott Frankel, Frank Dilella

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the musical Grey Gardens with a special evening featuring two-time Tony Award–winner Christine Ebersole and composer Scott Frankel, hosted by Emmy Award–winning journalist Frank DiLella.

For this anniversary program, Ebersole revisits her Tony Award -winning performance alongside the musical’s composer, Scott Frankel. Together they will share stories and musical selections from the acclaimed score that helped define one of the most distinctive musicals of the 21st century.

Hosted by NY1’s Frank DiLella, the evening combines performance and conversation in celebration of Grey Gardens and the artists whose work continues to resonate with audiences today.

Guild Hall
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Guild Hall
158 Main Street
East Hampton, New York 11937
6313240806
info@guildhall.org
https://www.guildhall.org/events/family-day-3/