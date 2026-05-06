Greenwich will come together on June 6, 2026, for the inaugural “America’s 250th – Greenwich Community 5K & Fun Mile,” a community race and walking event celebrating local pride and the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Held under the theme “One Community. Two Distances. 250 Years of History,” the event will feature both a timed 5K and a family-friendly, mile-long “fun run” through scenic Bruce Park, offering an inclusive experience for participants of all ages and abilities.

Presented by the Bruce Museum and Greenwich United Way, with support provided by the Greenwich Road Runners, the “Greenwich Community 5K & Fun Mile” reflects a shared commitment to community engagement, wellness, and civic pride as the nation approaches its semiquincentennial. The event is part of the America 250 | Greenwich Commission’s yearlong celebration of America’s 250th birthday.