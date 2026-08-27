Great Organ Music at Yale with Francesco Cera
Great Organ Music at Yale with Francesco Cera
All are welcome to join us for a concert of organ music by Francesco Cera performed on Marquand Chapel's Krigbaum Organ. The concert is part of the Great Organ Music at Yale series. Repertoire includes works by Frescobaldi, Trabaci, De Maque, Salvatore, Rossi and Pasquini.
Free and open to the public.
Marquand Chapel
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Yale Institute of Sacred Music
Marquand Chapel
409 Prospect St.New Haven, Connecticut 06511