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Great Organ Music at Yale with Francesco Cera

Great Organ Music at Yale with Francesco Cera

All are welcome to join us for a concert of organ music by Francesco Cera performed on Marquand Chapel's Krigbaum Organ. The concert is part of the Great Organ Music at Yale series. Repertoire includes works by Frescobaldi, Trabaci, De Maque, Salvatore, Rossi and Pasquini.

Free and open to the public.

Marquand Chapel
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Yale Institute of Sacred Music
http://ism.yale.edu
Marquand Chapel
409 Prospect St.
New Haven, Connecticut 06511