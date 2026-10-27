Granite Underground Speakeasy: Teddy Goldstein

Featuring Melissa Capezio, who will open the show

Friday, November 6, 7-10 PM, Live Music Starts at 8 PM

Tickets: FREE

Step into The Granite Underground for a speakeasy-inspired evening of live music, a signature cocktail, and vintage vibes. Enjoy an unforgettable night out—free!

Come around back to enter through The Granite Underground.

Signature Sponsored Cocktail: Honey and Maple Bee’s Knees. Ingredients: local honey and maple syrup, lemon juice, and pine gin. Donations welcome.