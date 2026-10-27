Granite Underground Speakeasy: Teddy Goldstein
Granite Underground Speakeasy: Teddy Goldstein
Granite Underground Speakeasy: Teddy Goldstein
Featuring Melissa Capezio, who will open the show
Friday, November 6, 7-10 PM, Live Music Starts at 8 PM
Tickets: FREE
Step into The Granite Underground for a speakeasy-inspired evening of live music, a signature cocktail, and vintage vibes. Enjoy an unforgettable night out—free!
Come around back to enter through The Granite Underground.
Signature Sponsored Cocktail: Honey and Maple Bee’s Knees. Ingredients: local honey and maple syrup, lemon juice, and pine gin. Donations welcome.
The Granite
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Granite
hello@thegranitechurch.org
Artist Group Info
Teddy Goldstein
The Granite
5 N. Main StreetRedding, Connecticut 06896
hello@thegranitechurch.org