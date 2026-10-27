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Granite Underground Speakeasy: Teddy Goldstein

Granite Underground Speakeasy: Teddy Goldstein

Granite Underground Speakeasy: Teddy Goldstein
Featuring Melissa Capezio, who will open the show
Friday, November 6, 7-10 PM, Live Music Starts at 8 PM
Tickets: FREE

Step into The Granite Underground for a speakeasy-inspired evening of live music, a signature cocktail, and vintage vibes. Enjoy an unforgettable night out—free!

Come around back to enter through The Granite Underground.

Signature Sponsored Cocktail: Honey and Maple Bee’s Knees. Ingredients: local honey and maple syrup, lemon juice, and pine gin. Donations welcome.

The Granite
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Granite
hello@thegranitechurch.org
https://thegranitechurch.org/

Artist Group Info

Teddy Goldstein
https://teddygoldstein.com/home
The Granite
5 N. Main Street
Redding, Connecticut 06896
hello@thegranitechurch.org
https://thegranitechurch.org/