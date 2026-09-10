Goldfinger (1964) Screening

“No Mr. Bond, I expect you to die.” The third James Bond film Goldfinger (1964) with Sean Connery as 007 remains the most beloved entry in the Bond franchise. This is a classic of post-war British cinema and is the first offering in this fall’s Bond and Beatles: British Film Icons of the 1960s series, with discussion notes informed by the BFI’s scholarship. This film screening is part of a new educational partnership between Fairfield University and the British Film Institute.

In partnership with the British Film Institute, Fairfield University will host a series of four films showing how two British legends that emerged in the 1960s—James Bond and The Beatles—transformed Britain's image around the world.

The first film Goldfinger (1964) features Sean Connery as Bond on Sept. 17, followed by A Hard Day’s Night (1964) on Oct. 7, Thunderball (1965) on Nov. 23, and Help! (1965) on Dec. 15.

Each screening will be preceded by short introductory videos from BFI scholars, followed by a Q&A session with Fairfield University’s Jay Rozgonyi, instructor in the Film, Television, and Media Arts program. Join us for a journey through the sights, sounds, and contradictions of 1960s Britain.