Presented by the Guild Hall Teen Arts Council and the East Hampton Ladies’ Village Improvement Society

Sustainability meets style in this joyful celebration of creativity and care for our planet. GHTAC x LVIS: Teen Fashion Show features imaginative designs made from repurposed and upcycled materials, inspired by the Guild Hall Exhibition Claire Watson: Re-Paired.

Known for transforming found textiles and worn garments through deconstruction and reconstruction, Watson’s practice guided the creative process. Over several months, the Guild Hall Teen Arts Council (GHTAC) collaborated with the artist and LVIS volunteers to explore recycled fabrics and patchwork-inspired techniques. They stepped into the role of designers—taking apart, reshaping, and reimagining materials into bold, wearable works.

Expect the unexpected as everyday fabrics—from worn garments to found textiles—are transformed on the runway.

A reception will follow to celebrate the culmination of the 2025-2026 Guild Hall Teen Arts Council.