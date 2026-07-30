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George Civeris & Friends

George Civeris & Friends

Join New York-based writer/performer and StraightioLab co-host George Civeris—whose debut special A SENSE OF URGENCY was recently named one of the best comedy moments of 2025 by The New York Times—as he brings together his funniest friends for a night of good, old-fashioned comedy. Expect sharp observations, surreal detours, big swings, and even bigger laughs.

Guild Hall
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Guild Hall
158 Main Street
East Hampton, New York 11937
6313240806
info@guildhall.org
https://www.guildhall.org/events/family-day-3/