GCTYO Fall Concert
GCTYO Fall Concert
Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras presents its annual Fall Concert featuring its showcase Principal Orchestra as well as big band Jazz. The Principal program will perform “Rainbow Body” composed by Yale-based Chris Theofanidis and Rachmaninoff’s 2nd Piano Concerto with locally acclaimed soloist Will Duchon.
The Klein Auditorium
$25
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras
203-293-8447
gctyo@gctyo.org
Artist Group Info
Will Duchon
gctyo@gctyo.org
The Klein Auditorium
910 Fairfield Ave.Bridgeport, Connecticut 06605
(800) 424-0160 x2
info@theklein.org