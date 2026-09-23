Gallery Talk: Fred Wilson and the Reception of Ancient Art
Gallery Talk: Fred Wilson and the Reception of Ancient Art
Join us for a special Gallery talk with Marice Rose, PhD (Professor of Art History & Visual Culture)!
Fairfield University Art Museum, Bellarmine Hall, Bellarmine Hall Galleries
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
Marice Rose, PhD
Fairfield University Art Museum, Bellarmine Hall, Bellarmine Hall Galleries
200 Barlow RoadFairfield, Connecticut 06824
203-254-4010
artsminds@fairfield.edu