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Gallery Talk: Fred Wilson and the Reception of Ancient Art

Gallery Talk: Fred Wilson and the Reception of Ancient Art

Join us for a special Gallery talk with Marice Rose, PhD (Professor of Art History & Visual Culture)!

Fairfield University Art Museum, Bellarmine Hall, Bellarmine Hall Galleries
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Marice Rose, PhD
Fairfield University Art Museum, Bellarmine Hall, Bellarmine Hall Galleries
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, Connecticut 06824
203-254-4010
artsminds@fairfield.edu
https://events.fairfield.edu/event/meditation-and-mindfulness-in-the-museum-3897