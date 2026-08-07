G.E. Smith's Portraits: Samantha Fish

Join us for a night of extraordinary music and storytelling with G.E. Smith and special guest Samantha Fish as part of the 2026 G.E. Smith’s PORTRAITS series.

The evening brings together G.E. Smith—the masterful guitarist and bandleader known for his work with Bob Dylan, Hall & Oates, and Saturday Night Live—with Samantha Fish, the Grammy-nominated artist and multiple Blues Music Award winner celebrated for her electrifying guitar work, powerhouse vocals, and genre-blending sound rooted in blues, rock, and soul.

Together, they will share an engaging blend of songs, spontaneous performances, and stories from their remarkable careers.

PORTRAITS, created by Taylor Barton & G.E. Smith, is an intimate concert series featuring in-depth musical conversations that reveal the influences, artistry, and experiences behind today’s most compelling performers.