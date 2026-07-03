G.E. Smith’s Portraits: Patty Smyth & John McEnroe

Join us for a night of extraordinary music and storytelling with G.E. Smith, Patty Smyth, and special guest John McEnroe as part of the 2026 G.E. Smith’s PORTRAITS series.

The evening brings together G.E. Smith—the masterful guitarist and bandleader known for his work with Bob Dylan, Hall & Oates, and Saturday Night Live—with rock legend Patty Smyth, the Grammy-nominated voice behind Scandal’s hit “The Warrior” and the classic duet “Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough.” They’ll be joined by tennis icon and lifelong music devotee, John McEnroe, whose passion for rock and blues has led to memorable musical collaborations and performances.

Together, they will share an engaging blend of songs, spontaneous performances, and stories from their remarkable careers in music and beyond.

PORTRAITS, created by Taylor Barton & G.E. Smith, is an intimate concert series featuring in-depth musical conversations that reveal the influences, artistry, and experiences behind today’s most compelling performers.