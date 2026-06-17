Friends of the C.H. Booth Library 50th annual book sale

The Friends of the C.H. Booth Library will hold its 50th Annual Book Sale from July 10-14 at Reed Intermediate School in Newtown. This popular event is the Friends’ biggest fundraiser in support of Newtown’s C.H. Booth Library and is considered one of the largest and best organized used book sales in the United States.

The sale will feature approximately 100,000 well-organized books, jigsaw puzzles, video games, CDs, DVDs and LPs, all very reasonably priced. Friends volunteers will be on hand to direct you to your desired location and assist with fast, contactless payment.

To celebrate the sale’s half-century mark, the Friends are offering special discounts. Admission for the Friday afternoon preview sale will be reduced 50% to just $20. Saturday admission remains at $5.00 but the Saturday-only purchase discount coupon has increased 50%--from $2.00 to $3.00.

For more information, visit boothbooksale.org