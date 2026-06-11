From the team behind the Tony Award–winning Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle+ takes live performance into uncharted territory—where hip-hop, improv, dance, and theater collide in the moment of creation.

Built on the pulse of the cipher, Freestyle+ brings together boundary-pushing artists to create, remix, and respond in real time. Beats drop, bodies move, stories unfold—nothing is pre-planned, and everything is possible. Each performance is a living, breathing exchange shaped by the artists, the space, and the energy in the room.

From tightly held grooves to explosive bursts of spontaneity, Freestyle+ Live is a front-row seat to creativity in motion—immediate, unpredictable, and alive.

Performers to be announced.