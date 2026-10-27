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FREE THANKSGIVING DAY DINNER

FREE THANKSGIVING DAY DINNER

A free Thanksgiving Day meal with all the trimmings is being hosted by Church of the Harvest to all who are in need or alone on that day. Come and join us in a family style meal and cozy atmosphere! Info at http://www.churchoth.com or 631-727-1977.

Church of the Harvest
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Church of the Harvest
631-727-1977
ljwhelen@msn.com

Artist Group Info

lesleywhelen@msn.com
Church of the Harvest
572 Raynor Ave.
Riverhead, New York 11901
631-727-1977
ljwhelen@msn.com
http://www.churchoth.com