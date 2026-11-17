The Seymour Library welcomes back Jason Scappaticci, the Bowtie Historian. Mr. Scappaticci will give a talk on the history of The Harvey House—which, while unknown today, was seminal in the making of the modern American restaurant.

The Harvey House is mostly known to modern Americans from the 1946 Judy Garland movie "Harvey Girls," but the founder, Fred Harvey, in 1876 brought into existence the idea of a modern chain restaurant—uniform standards of food quality and matching service — and later integrated it with a hotel chain. Fred Harvey partnered with the Santa Fe Railroad and, at its height, the chain spanned 12 states. The chain became known for the quality of its food and its prim Harvey girl waitresses in the wilds of the American West.

American franchise restaurants owe a great deal to Fred Harvey.

Call the Library at 203-888-3903 for more information on this program.

