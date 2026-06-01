Fred Elser First Sunday Science: Island Conservation

Our world's islands are extraordinary places that support unique biodiversity, thriving marine ecosystems, and rich cultures. They also face some of the greatest pressures from extinctions, climate change, and failing ocean health. Join Kara Frisina from Island Conservation, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring islands for both nature and people. Working closely with local communities, scientists, and conservation partners, Island Conservation focuses on holistic restoration to bring back biodiversity, the foundation of all healthy ecosystems, benefiting both terrestrial and marine environments. Learn about new research and cutting-edge innovations leading to real-world island restoration successes that support thriving ecosystems, healthier oceans, and resilient communities worldwide.

This program is free of charge and no reservations are required. Held at the Floren Family Environmental Center at Innis Arden Cottage, Greenwich Point Park, Old Greenwich, CT. No beach pass is required to enter Greenwich Point Park from November–April.