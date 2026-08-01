Frank Mastrone & Friends - FREE CONCERT

FREE TICKET SHOW | SATURDAY, AUGUST 22 | 7:30PM SHOW / 6:30PM DOORS

Free tickets may be reserved in advance using the link in ticketing info section below! Free tickets are also issued day of show at the Box Office which opens 2-hours before show time on show days (based on available supplies).

Join Broadway artist Frank Mastrone and friends performing an evening including Broadway favorites, American Songbook classics and a few pop and classical surprises!

The Levitt Pavilion 2026 Season includes over 50 shows presented free-of-charge (free-ticket shows) - as well as our Stars on Tour paid-ticket series and Gala - to fill your spring, summer and fall with music, performing arts and more. SIGN UP FOR OUR ENEWS TO STAY TUNED!

Support free access to the arts! Get your 2026 Membership now! Members also enjoy access to a member reserve of free tickets (based on limited supplies) to free shows throughout the Season *plus* enjoy exclusive member discounts on paid-ticket shows throughout the season!*

Reminders: Free tickets are also issued via the Box Office which opens 2-hours before show time on show days (based on available supplies). If all available public-facing free tickets are distributed in advance, season members receive priority access to a limited supply of free tickets (this "member reserve" of free tickets is based on limited supplies, while supplies last).

TERMS: Claiming a ticket or being a guest at the venue is an agreement to comply with all of the venue’s discretionary rules and safety protocols which are subject to change at any time. Please read all info at Levittpavilion.com before claiming ticket(s). Note: Policies vary from show to show; please read guidelines specific to the show you are planning to attend.

August 22, 2026 | 7:30 pm