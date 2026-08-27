Framework - reclaimed window art by Eddie Hall at Kehler Liddell Gallery

Framework presents nearly twenty works by Connecticut artist Eddie Hall, who uses reclaimed house windows as both a canvas and a subject, combining reverse painting on glass with architectural abstraction, optical effects and geometric pattern.

The exhibition runs September 9–October 11, 2026, at Kehler Liddell Gallery, 873 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, concurrently with Hank Paper’s photography exhibition See-Scapes. The opening reception will be held Saturday, September 19, from 2–5 pm, with artist talks at 3:30 pm; admission is free.

Hours are Friday, Saturday & Sunday 12pm - 5pm

Extended Hours 9/11, 9/26, 10/2 from 5pm - 8pm

