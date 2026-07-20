Fragments: The Musical Milieu of Georges Braque

Join us in collaboration with Divaria Productions for a musical performance to conclude the Bruce Museum's George Braque exhibit: Tactile Space.

This curated program will feature music that inspired Braque, that he inspired, and music written in his honor. It features international opera singers baritone Daniel Sutin (Metropolitan Opera, Covent Garden, Lyric Chicago), soprano Ashley Galvani Bell (Carnegie Hall, Bilbao, Seville) accompanied by Metropolitan Opera pianist Zalman Kelber and with special guest Karl Kessler, violist.

Light refreshments will be served.

Tickets are $16 for members and $20 for non-members. Registration is required.

For tickets: https://brucemuseum.org/events/musical-milieu-of-georges-braque/

