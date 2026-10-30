"Fox Chase Boy" screening with Co-Directors Gerad Argeros & Kaya Dillon

As a child in the early 1980s, Gerad Argeros fell victim to the Reverend James Brzyski, the most prolific known abuser in the Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia. In 2017, the second in a series of tragic deaths of Brzyski’s other victims made it clear the time had come to tell the survivor story of Fox Chase Boy. Drawing on humor and nostalgia, Argeros developed a live performance to confront the collective demons of his community’s past through a one man show. Those early neighborhood performance footage documents serve as the backbone of Fox Chase Boy the short documentary, weaving super 8 footage with live storytelling to construct a cohesive narrative from a fragmented mosaic of trauma and abuse. Raw testimonials and reflections from family and the broader community reveals a neighborhood finding its language to describe and confront their collective trauma. With love for his Northeast Philadelphia hometown, Argeros memorializes those lost as he struggles to regain agency in his personal narrative.