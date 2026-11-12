Firetog & Co. will perform LIVE music at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on November 29th from 3-4pm. The event is free for members or with general admission ticket purchase, or $10 at the door for concert ticket purchase.

For details on this and upcoming events, please visit https://www.limusichalloffame....

About Firetog & Co.

The Phil Firetog Trio, a band that mingles texture and layers to create music that draws their audience into 'an experience' of sound, rhythm, and cadence, continues to evolve and emerge as unique among the crowd. The members of the Long Island trio, Phil Firetog (Vocalist/Guitarist), Johnny "Pots" Potocnik (Drummer) & Liam Gordon (Bassist) have entertained the industry's toughest critics & built a loyal fan base since the trio's formation in 2015.