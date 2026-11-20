Feel Good Films: Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
Feel Good Films: Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
FREE COMMUNITY SCREENING
Presented with the Greater East Hampton Chamber of Commerce
Celebrate Thanksgiving with laughter at Guild Hall’s Feel Good Films series featuring John Hughes’s beloved comedy Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. When uptight Neal Page teams up with shower-curtain-ring salesman Del Griffith for a chaotic journey home, mishaps multiply and hearts warm. This holiday classic is about gratitude, friendship, and getting home.
Guild Hall
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Guild Hall
6313240806
info@guildhall.org
Guild Hall
158 Main StreetEast Hampton, New York 11937
6313240806
info@guildhall.org