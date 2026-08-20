The AFA Barbara Rabinowitz Education & Resource Center and the Town of Babylon will host a free “Family Fun Day” on Saturday, September 19, from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm at the Center (149 Schleigel Boulevard, Amityville, NY 11701). The event, which is being held in celebration of Grandparents Appreciation Month and the Center’s one-year anniversary, will feature numerous family-friendly activities, as well as special guest appearances by New York sports legends Dwight “Doc” Gooden and Wayne Chrebet. Families can learn more and register by visiting www.alzfdn.org/familyfunday.

Family Fun Day will feature free intergenerational activities including creative arts, brain games and additional games for children, music, dancing, a scavenger hunt, face painting, food, balloon artists, a dunk tank, raffles, ice cream, and more. Free memory screenings will also be available.

There is no entry fee for Family Fun Day. Autographs and photos with the sports legends are available between 12 pm and 2 pm for a small donation ($25 for one athlete or $40 for both) to support the center’s programs and services for Long Island families impacted by dementia. Donations can be made in advance of the event at www.alzfdn.org/familyfunday or onsite.

Along with Grandparents Appreciation Month, the event will also celebrate the Center’s one-year anniversary. The center offers free, dementia-friendly activity programming for Long Island seniors every day. Programs include creative arts, music, dance, movement, and brain games. The center also offers free support groups for those caring for loved ones with dementia, as well as free memory screenings to the community, with no minimum age or insurance prerequisites. Information about the Center’s programs and services is available by visiting afalongisland.org or by calling 631-223-4000.