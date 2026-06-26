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Fall Crafts at Lyndhurst 2026

Fall Crafts at Lyndhurst 2026

Westchester's favorite festival, Fall Crafts at Lyndhurst returns on September 18-20, 2026!

Find handmade and uncommon items from 200 makers you can't find anywhere else in the county! Visitors can spend the day with family and friends shopping for original fashions, accessories, jewelry, home décor, furniture, photography, and fine art, as well as functional and sculptural works in ceramics, glass, wood and more! Plus, they can enjoy gourmet specialties, tastings from local distilleries, craft demos and family activities! Rain or shine.

Discount coupons/tickets and full details at www.artrider.com.

Lyndhurst Estate
$6, $12, $15, $16
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 20, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Artrider Productions
(845) 331-7900
madeline@artrider.com
http://www.artrider.com

Artist Group Info

crafts@artrider.com
Artrider Productions
Lyndhurst Estate
635 S Broadway
Tarrytown, New York 10591
(845) 331-7900
crafts@artrider.com
http://www.artrider.com