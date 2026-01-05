Fairfield University Arts & Minds Flag Day Celebration

Join us for a joyful, family-friendly afternoon celebrating Flag Day with art, music, and community.

Free & Open to All

• Complimentary Ice Cream Social

• Live Music by Sweetcake Mountain Bluegrass Band

• Family Fun Activities: Face Painting by Picasso Parties + Pop-up Circus Zone by Circus Moves

Celebrate Flag Day with Fairfield University Arts & Minds!

Spend a summer afternoon on campus enjoying live bluegrass, free ice cream, and activities for all ages. Bring the kids, meet friends, and soak in the spirit of the day.

The Fairfield University Art Museum will be open from 1–5 p.m., featuring the exhibition For Which It Stands... in both galleries.

Location: In front of the Quick Center for the Arts + Fairfield University Art Museum (Bellarmine Hall Galleries and Walsh Gallery)

Parking: Free; on campus

This event is free, but registration is encouraged.

We look forward to celebrating with you!

