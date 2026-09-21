Fairfield Museum and History Center Presents “Our Common Purpose: Reinventing American Democracy for the 21st Century”

As part of the Fairfield Museum and History Center's commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, join us for a timely and vital conversation exploring practical ways we can build a new, collective commitment to democratic citizenship, using the landmark report “Our Common Purpose: Reinventing American Democracy for the 21st Century” as a starting point.

Panelists will include: Stephen Heintz, President and CEO of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Global Commission on Democracy; CT Secretary of State and national voting rights advocate Stephanie Thomas; David McCullough III, founder of the American Exchange Project, an innovative program that builds connections between young Americans from different backgrounds; and Fairfield University’s Aaron Weinstein, PhD, assistant professor of politics—a scholar of the intersection of secular and religious thought in American politics. Reception to follow.

The Fairfield Museum and History Center presents this event in partnership with Fairfield University’s Center for Arts & Minds.