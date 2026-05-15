Fairfield County Symphony Society's 5oth Anniversary Fundraiser Concert

Celebrating 50 Years!

Fairfield County Symphony Society’s 50th Anniversary Fundraiser Concert

For 50 years, the Fairfield County Symphony Society (FCSS) has provided a welcoming, noncompetitive space for musicians of all skill levels and musical interests to experience the joy of making music together.

Join FCSS in celebrating this milestone year with a special anniversary concert, followed by a reception with light bites, a fun photobooth, and an opportunity to connect with orchestra members and fellow community supporters.

This celebratory evening is open to the public. Friends, families, alumni, and music lovers are invited to be part of this special occasion.

Thinking of joining FCSS? Bring the joy of making music into your life each week, strengthen your sight-reading skills, and discover new music (and new friends) along the way.

Interested in donating or learning more about us? Visit fairfieldcountysymphonysociety.org or email fairfieldcountysymphonysociety@gmail.com.

Come celebrate 50 years of community music-making!